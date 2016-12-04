A Week In NYC On $600 A Month

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a 19-year-old college student attending a private university and studying journalism and business.
Today, a 19-year-old college student attending a private university and studying journalism and business.
Industry: Student
Age: 19
Location: New York, NY
Paycheck Amount: I have a part-time job in my school’s admissions office. My paycheck is about $300 every two weeks. Sometimes I work extra weekend events, so it goes up and down.
# of roommates: 3
Monthly Expenses
Tuition: My tuition covers my housing. In total, tuition is about $16,000 a year, or $1,500 every month.
Loan Payments: I haven’t started paying student loans yet. My parents took out large loan, and I have one of smaller value in my name.
Utilities: Wifi, heat/air conditioning, electric, and water are all covered in tuition.
Transportation: $40 on a metro card every two to three weeks
Phone Bill: On parent's plan
Health Insurance: Parent’s plan
Savings: Just started my first savings account, so it’s building. I take about $20-50 out of every paycheck and put it into savings.
Spotify Student: $4.99
Netflix: Mooch off friends. $0
Age: 19
Location: New York, NY
Paycheck Amount: I have a part-time job in my school’s admissions office. My paycheck is about $300 every two weeks. Sometimes I work extra weekend events, so it goes up and down.
# of roommates: 3
Monthly Expenses
Tuition: My tuition covers my housing. In total, tuition is about $16,000 a year, or $1,500 every month.
Loan Payments: I haven’t started paying student loans yet. My parents took out large loan, and I have one of smaller value in my name.
Utilities: Wifi, heat/air conditioning, electric, and water are all covered in tuition.
Transportation: $40 on a metro card every two to three weeks
Phone Bill: On parent's plan
Health Insurance: Parent’s plan
Savings: Just started my first savings account, so it’s building. I take about $20-50 out of every paycheck and put it into savings.
Spotify Student: $4.99
Netflix: Mooch off friends. $0