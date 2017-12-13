Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is in college! And it's a whole new world out there.
Grown-ish, Freeform's spinoff of ABC's Black-ish, premieres on January 3, 2018. But you don't have to wait that long to see what Zoey's up to at the fictitious California University. We're premiering an exclusive clip from the first episode of Grown-ish, and it shows a side of Zoey you've never seen before.
In high school, Zoey was effortlessly popular and well-liked. But college is a completely different ballgame, and, understandably, Zoey's feeling a bit overwhelmed.
For some reason, Zoey is taking a night class — we're talking a lecture that starts at midnight — during her first semester of school. It's not clear why from the clip, but that's not even the biggest shocker. Apparently, her class is taught by none other than Charlie (Deon Cole), her dad's coworker. It doesn't seem like she knew he'd be the one teaching the class, but hilarity will surely ensue.
Zoey also narrates the clip, making the series similar to Black-ish in its format. This time, though, we're treated to Zoey's voiceovers instead of Dre's (Anthony Anderson).
"The one thing I didn't know about college — that I'd never admit to my dad or anybody else — was that in all actuality, I would soon discover that I didn't know anything," Zoey says in the voiceover. A little dramatic, yes, but it's totally something you could imagine a first-year college student saying. From this clip, Grown-ish looks like it'll be a fun college show, and a funny one, too — and Zoey will probably realize that she actually knows quite a lot.
