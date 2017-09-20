Just a week after CoverGirl announced Insecure's Issa Rae as its newest ambassador, the drugstore beauty brand is adding yet another celebrity to its star-studded lineup. Next up? The one and only Ayesha Curry.
If you're unfamiliar, Ayesha is 1/4 of the famous (and adorable) Curry family. While most basketball fans might recognize her as Stephen Curry's wife, she's way more than that. Not only is she the host of her own Food Network show, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, she's also the author of the cookbook, The Seasoned Life. Now, the mother of two will be the face of a globally recognized cosmetics company.
Curry explained to Refinery29 last year that she's got big plans ahead for herself. "A lot of people don’t realize how young [her and Stephen] are," she said. "I haven’t even had my chance to make my mark in this world, and I don’t think it’s fair that because my husband plays basketball, people put me in a bubble and are almost offended that I’m doing my own thing." Zero time for the haters, it looks as if Curry will get to make her mark with CoverGirl.
The chef posted the announcement to Instagram with the caption, "My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself - even though it probably wasn't my shade ?. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL!"
Curry will be the face of the brand's upcoming beauty campaign for its Peacock Flare Mascara, out in November. She'll also join the diverse lineup of CoverGirl's celebrity faces, including Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, and Issa Rae. Our only request: Can Riley Curry please make an appearance in every commercial?
