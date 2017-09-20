My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself - even though it probably wasn't my shade ?. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL! I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality. Follow @covergirl to learn more! #COVERGIRLMADE

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:02am PDT