Not even a day later, and we're still reeling from the Season 2 finale of Insecure. And while we have no idea what's in store for Lawrence and Issa on the show, there's a new way to get your Issa Rae fill until next season — and all you have to do is head to the drugstore.
The actress announced on her Instagram today that she'll be the new face of CoverGirl. "I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I'd be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come. Visit @COVERGIRL to learn more #COVERGIRLMADE."
CoverGirl is known for tapping a diverse range of talent to fill the gap of representation within the beauty industry. A year ago, the drugstore brand added beauty blogger Nura Afia — the first CoverGirl to wear a hijab — and James Charles — the first male CoverGirl — to its makeup family. Now, Rae might just be the guiding light for young beauty buffs looking to find a foundation shade that works for them.
The HBO star told Buzzfeed that makeup has played a central role in her life since one glaring moment in college: "I just remember not knowing what to do and went to my local drugstore to buy foundation. Didn’t test it out, but was like, 'This looks like my skin, right?' and just smeared it like it was lotion," she said. "I thought I was ready showing up to my friend’s place. My friends were like, 'Girl, no, take that off.' And then they helped match my shade and reapply. This experience reminds me of why I'm excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them."
