The HBO star told Buzzfeed that makeup has played a central role in her life since one glaring moment in college: "I just remember not knowing what to do and went to my local drugstore to buy foundation. Didn’t test it out, but was like, 'This looks like my skin, right?' and just smeared it like it was lotion," she said. "I thought I was ready showing up to my friend’s place. My friends were like, 'Girl, no, take that off.' And then they helped match my shade and reapply. This experience reminds me of why I'm excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them."