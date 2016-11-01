CoverGirl made a historic move this fall, bringing on the brand's first male spokesperson — a huge step for gender inclusivity not only for the company, but for the entire beauty industry. And, it's a bit of a Cinderella story: James Charles went from being a YouTube video-creating high school student — yes, folks, he is a self-taught, 17-year-old makeup artist — to the face of a major makeup brand in under a year.
Today marked another important day for Charles and his new role at CG: the launch of brand-new mascara So Lashy! BlastPro. Charles is the face of the product. It's a highly pigmented formula with a unique, hollow wand and ball brush tip that create fuller looks on any lash type.
But it gets better: Charles stopped by our L.A. offices today to take on a lofty challenge: teach us a 10-minute, drugstore smoky-eye look. (For the record, Charles' dramatic eye looks take upwards of two hours to create, so this was indeed a challenge for him.) Will we make it in time? Will we get distracted by questions and perfecting our wings? Will it actually look good? Press play below to find out...
