On Monday night, Stephen Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors, took home his second championship win. And his wife, Food Network host, cookbook author, and soon-to-be-restaurateur, Ayesha Curry, made him a savory meal.
On Tuesday, as noted by People magazine, the 28-year-old posted an Instagram story answering the burning question on every foodie/sports fan’s mind: What do champions eat for dinner? Well, according to Ayesha, ribs. Lots and lots of juicy barbecued ribs. “Doing a little @eatatsmoke at home! Coming along nice!” she captioned one photo. (Smoke is the name of her new restaurant, a venture she recently announced will open this fall.)
Despite the delicious-looking visuals, Ayesha admitted one major problem in a separate set of photos. “The ribs I made yesterday...fall off the bone and juicy! Perfectly charred. The only downfall about these was that I didn't make enough.”
Considering the 29-year-old champ played his heart out, it’s excusable that even a brontosaurus-sized rack of ribs wouldn’t suffice. Unfortunately, we didn’t get many details into how Ayesha made the mouthwatering dish — surely she has to place that recipe under lock and key for that new business. However, back in May, she did open up to Refinery29 about her meal process and why it’s so difficult.
“Dinnertime is freaking hard — it’s so hard," she said. "I’m sure you’ve heard this a million times, but planning: literally writing down what you’re gonna eat, and then prepping things on a Sunday, or whenever, really helps.
The mother of two continued, “Having a well-stocked pantry is important, so you’re not always having to buy things.”
