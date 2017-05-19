How Ayesha Curry Takes The Struggle Out Of Cooking Dinner

Tell me what you always have in your pantry, so if I were to give you a plain chicken breast, you could make a meal out of it.

“I always have canned San Marzano tomatoes, whole; they’re just more flavorful that way, and I’ll crush them up myself. I always keep sweet corn in my freezer; I don’t do the canned stuff because it’s full of sodium. Frozen vegetables are actually amazing, because they’re picked at the peak of freshness and then frozen, so it’s the better route to go. I always keep stuff like that on-hand. I have rice stocked in bulk, I have cornmeal in bulk, flour and sugar. Things like soy sauce, mirin, honey, tomato paste, dijon mustard, so you can throw together, like, a fresh quick chicken breast and do a yummy little tomato salsa on top. Throw some rice in the rice cooker and you’re done. So that’s what I do on those nights where I don’t want to go anywhere and I just want to use what I’ve got.”