Ayesha Curry Is Opening Her First Restaurant In The Fall

Well... the word is out. I will be opening up my first restaurant in SF!!! I can't scream loud enough how grateful and humbled I am by this blessing! Thank you Jesus! It's been so hard to keep this to myself and I'm so happy to finally share the news. This will be our flag ship #InternationalSmoke restaurant. The pop up was so successful and I am excited to turn my dreams into a reality with @chefmichaelmina and The Mina Group. Nothing brings people together like food. Nothing brings family together like BBQ... elevated! Thank you to @sfchronicle for the love and support. Let's do this!!! @jsmcmillan @rushlowj @asobel #EatAtSMOKE #ChefAyeshaCurry ComingMid2017

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on May 7, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT