Ayesha Curry Is Opening Her First Restaurant In The Fall

Two of Mina’s operations are Michelin star-rated, so of course expectations are high. While this will be the first permanent restaurant for the wife of superstar NBA player Steph Curry , the 28-year-old is by no means a newbie to the food industry. Last year she launched a meal delivery service and she’s also the host of her own series, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, on the Food Network. "I love food, because it evokes emotions and brings people together, but I also don’t take it too seriously," she said in an interview with Refinery29 in September. Curry even plated and photographed the food in her own recipe book.