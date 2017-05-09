Ayesha Curry Is Opening Her First Restaurant In The Fall

In an impassioned post on her Instagram account, Ayesha Curry revealed that she’s taking the leap into the restaurant business.
“Well...the word is out,” Curry said. “I will be opening up my first restaurant in SF!!! I can't scream loud enough how grateful and humbled I am by this blessing! Thank you Jesus! It's been so hard to keep this to myself and I'm so happy to finally share the news.”
Curry isn’t forging this new venture alone; the devout foodie is opening her BBQ joint with world-renowned chef Michael Mina.
“This will be our flagship #InternationalSmoke restaurant. The pop up was so successful and I am excited to turn my dreams into a reality with @chefmichaelmina and The Mina Group,” Curry continued. “Nothing brings people together like food. Nothing brings family together like BBQ... elevated! “
Two of Mina’s operations are Michelin star-rated, so of course expectations are high. While this will be the first permanent restaurant for the wife of superstar NBA player Steph Curry, the 28-year-old is by no means a newbie to the food industry. Last year she launched a meal delivery service and she’s also the host of her own series, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, on the Food Network. "I love food, because it evokes emotions and brings people together, but I also don’t take it too seriously," she said in an interview with Refinery29 in September. Curry even plated and photographed the food in her own recipe book.
“Serious” or not, it’s clear that with this new restaurant the mother of two means business. As for what to expect on she and Mina’s BBQ-heavy menu? It’s still too soon to tell. However, Curry revealed to us that she’s a foodie who loves to explore new territory.
"I grew up in a melting pot, so I always felt like I could relate to all kinds of people," she said. "I try to have an openness when it comes to meeting new people — and trying new flavors."
