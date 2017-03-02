Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The #FamilyGoals We Need

One is an NBA champion. One is a cookbook author, business maven, and actress. It's the stuff of dreams, right? Only it happened in real life to Steph and Ayesha Curry. The two met when they were only 14 and 15 — and since then, their relationship and family values have shown us exactly what #familygoals are.
"We're going to make each other better and we're going to nurture our love for each other," Steph said in a clip recorded right before they said their vows. "You know I love you, you know that. Always will."
Cue the waterworks. From their fairy-tale wedding to that championship ring, the two have been there for each other. And while Ayesha's career has moved from acting and modeling to her cooking show, Ayesha's Homemade, and business ventures, Steph has been there every step of the way.
"You're like Nala from The Lion King," Steph says in another clip. Disney fans, too? Can they be any cuter?
The couple's two kids, scene-stealing Riley (who you'll recognize from adorable post-game interviews) and newborn Ryan, have only brought them closer together. She's sure to follow in her big sis' footsteps and sass reporters after her sweet daddy's games. "Every since she was born," Steph says of Riley, "life changed immediately. Nothing could have prepared me for how I feel about her."
As fans see this young family develop and grow, we're all given a peek into just how supporting and loving Steph and Ayesha are. He's made appearances on her cooking show (and YouTube channel), where she shares family recipes and gives us all a chance to see what an NBA star does in his off hours. Together, the two have traversed showbiz, the sports industry, and raising a family in the spotlight. With nary a scandal to their name, it's a refreshing take on family values we can definitely get behind.
