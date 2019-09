Barring issues with anatomy, sex can also hurt if either you or your partner aren't ready or haven't been taught how to make sex pleasurable for everyone involved. That's true even if you're not having penetrative sex. "There are behaviors that are more prone to tearing and discomfort like penetration of the vagina or anus, but sex can hurt in all forms," Dr. Doe says. "Penises can get bent, bitten, and bruised. Vulvas can hurt from over-stimulation of the clitoris." Penetrative sex can also be painful if someone isn't emotionally ready for sex, she says. Especially for people who have vaginas, not being mentally prepared for sex can make their vagina too dry or too tight. If your body isn't ready, you might just need a little more foreplay to turn yourself on, you might need to use lube , or you might need to rethink having sex and try again when you're in the right place emotionally.