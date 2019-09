Why Does Sex Feel So Good, Anyway?

The pudendal nerve is a large, sensitive nerve that allows someone's genitals to send signals to their brain. In people who have vulvas, it has branches in the clitoris, the anus, and the perineum (the area between the anus and the vulva or the anus and the penis). In people who have penises, the pudendal nerve branches out to the anus, the perineum, and the penis. "It’s important for women to realize that the nerve doesn’t have much concentration inside the vaginal canal," Dr. McGuire says. "Most of the pudendal nerve endings are focused on the clitoris." That's why it's common for people who have vulvas to struggle reaching orgasm from penetrative sex alone, and why the clitoris is often considered the powerhouse of women's sexual pleasure