Why Does Sex Feel So Good, Anyway?

The pudendal nerve explains how signals get from someone's genitals to their brain during sex, and then the brain releases dopamine and oxytocin, which causes a flood of happy, pleasurable feelings. "Oxytocin is often called 'the love hormone,'" Dr. McGuire says. "It’s what makes us feel attached to people or things." Oxytocin is released during sex and orgasm, but it's also released when someone gives birth to help them feel attached to their baby, she says. "That’s the big one that makes you feel like your partner is special and you can’t get enough of them."