The bullying and body shaming of those with uncircumcised penises (not to mention, the lack of representation in porn) is certainly problematic. But that doesn't mean we can't turn that stigma on its head: Getting off on taboos can be mega hot."If you’ve been socialized in the circumcised cock world, there could be some front-end intrigue, like, 'Well I haven’t done that before,'" says Galen Fous , a kink-positive sex therapist and fetish sex educator.However, keep in mind thatgetting off on the taboo of uncircumcision can risk getting into the dicey territory of fetishization, so check in with yourself to make sure you're also attracted to the person for who they are, and not just their penis, Dr. Greenberg says. "It's fair and honest to explain what you find stimulating to see if your partner is comfortable with that," Dr. Greenberg says. If it's a casual sex situation, simply ask your partner if they are okay with the fact that you get off knowing they're uncut. If they give you the green light, then by all means, get off (literally) from their penis appearance.