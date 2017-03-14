Just like vulvas, penises look different from person to person. And just like people with vulvas, the needs of those with penises vary from person to person, depending on their anatomy. When it comes to uncircumcised penises, there are some things you need to know to help you get over any fear you may have of the unknown — and the uncut.
Male circumcision refers to the surgical removal of the foreskin, and it's usually done shortly after birth. Some families have their children circumcised for religions reasons, predominantly in Judaism, but it's also common within Islamic and Christian faiths. While circumcision rates are declining — and anti-circumcision activism is on the rise — it's still extremely common in America. The circumcision rate in newborns has gone down from 83% in the 1960s to 77% in 2010.
On average, 81% of men between the ages of 14 and 59 in the U.S. have been circumcised, according to the Mayo Clinic, which could account for much of the stigma surrounding uncircumcised penises. But porn is likely part of the equation, too: Sex educator Kenneth Play, proud owner of an "average-sized" uncircumcised penis, says that the prominence of (large) circumcised dick in porn adds to the shame surrounding being uncircumcised.
Fortunately, there's a lot to love about uncut penises. Ahead, what you need to know about uncircumcised penises — and how they can make sex hotter.