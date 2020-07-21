Hair accessories have been trending in a big way over the past few years, with everything from viral pearl barrettes to padded headbands getting mainstream buzz. But lest we forget the decade that brought us these style staples, to begin with — and, perhaps most importantly, the iconic film that inspired our modern-day hairstory: 1995's cinematic masterpiece Clueless.
The film's now-infamous besties, Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, sport a series of unforgettable lewks that are each amplified by their profound hair-accessory choices. (Honorable mention still goes to Cher's clean blowout in the opening scene — talk about [hair]rollin' with the homies.) And, as if we'd pass up an opportunity for rescreening the classic, we did a deep dive into every single accessorized item from its 100-minute runtime and pulled out the nine best.
Click ahead to take style notes from the pros: from Cher's sparkly heart barrettes to Dionne's runway-worthy hats, Tai's velvet scrunchies, and even Amber's bejeweled hairpins (whatever).
