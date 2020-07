Cher’s House From Clueless Is Worth Around $5.7 Million IRL

Clueless fans will never forget that home's stunning entrance way where Cher and Josh finally kissed at the end of the film. Or the chef-grade oven that our heroine popped an entire in-tact roll of cookie dough into when trying to impress Christian. Or the impressive swimming pool complete with stone waterfall upon which Cher and her gang of super-cool girlfriends lounged during the movie's iconic opening montage set to The Muffs' "Kids In America." Thinking back on that immaculate home, it becomes pretty clear, there's no way every one of those impressive elements was built on a soundstage. No, Cher Horowitz's home really exists and according to Zillow, its estimated worth in 2020 is around $5.7 million.