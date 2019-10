Why Is Justin Bieber Trying To Sell His House On Instagram?

Justin Bieber is moonlighting as a realtor. In the wee hours of the morning, he posted no fewer than 13 photos of his Beverly Hills mansion, expressing a desire to sell it. It all began with the innocuous caption "Home vibes," which then transitioned into "Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?" And then, after dipping his proverbial toe (and his literal toe — his feet are in several of the pics) into the real estate market waters, he grew more confident yet: "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it." And then he got excited, lying on his couch with his two new $35,000 part-exotic kittens : "I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."