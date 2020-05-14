The Trends From Clueless That Are Still, Like, Totally Important

Still, when upon my most recent Clueless viewing last month, I spotted Cher’s tiny bag in a mall scene for the first time, I couldn’t help but note how on-trend it appeared. Looking barely big enough for a credit card — let alone a flip phone from that era — it may as well have been the crochet-savvy grandmother of one of Jacquemus’ popular Le Chiquito bags. As for the sheer trench that Cher layers over her Calvin Klein strapless dress, the one her father famously refers to as “underwear,” that was the same style I was waiting to come back in stock for most of last fall. I was totally buggin’!