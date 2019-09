We’ve been noticing the inexpensive but eye-catching item popping up more and more on our Instagram feeds: a clip-style barrette made oversized by a pavé of glossy pearls, often accompanied by a hidden tag identifying Amazon's Fashion IG handle — a frugal humble brag that we're not mad at. Available in a set of three on Amazon for a mere $2.65, the barrettes are a perfect nod to spring’s undeniably-everywhere hair-accessories trend . But it was the sight of our very own Associate Social Media Editor Hannah Bullion wearing the cute hair clip last week that sealed its fate in our books as an official accessory of relevance.