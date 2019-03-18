For those of us who shop professionally, Amazon is a source of delight and discovery, offering up problem-solving products we never knew existed and surprisingly fashion-forward wardrobe staples. Ever since the e-tailer produced a puffer coat that took the internet (by way of the Upper East Side) by storm last year, we’ve been hot on the trail of the site’s next big hit. And, by golly, we've found it with the Amazon pearl barrette.
We’ve been noticing the inexpensive but eye-catching item popping up more and more on our Instagram feeds: a clip-style barrette made oversized by a pavé of glossy pearls, often accompanied by a hidden tag identifying Amazon's Fashion IG handle — a frugal humble brag that we're not mad at. Available in a set of three on Amazon for a mere $2.65, the barrettes are a perfect nod to spring’s undeniably-everywhere hair-accessories trend. But it was the sight of our very own Associate Social Media Editor Hannah Bullion wearing the cute hair clip last week that sealed its fate in our books as an official accessory of relevance.
It turns out Hannah was an early adopter of the trend, having spotted the barrettes in a 2018 post-holiday ’gram from Holly Titheridge. “I had been seeing the pearl barrettes all over Instagram and couldn’t figure out where to find them (quickly) and affordably. Turns out, they were just a quick click away.”
To salute this solid cheap find, we’re sharing the best of the barrettes from a handful of women that have discovered its subtle magic. From using them to accentuate braids or a simple lob to more heavy-duty messy-bun anchoring, the style mavens in our feed are putting these viral clips to good use. And, in case you’ve already plunked down the $2.65 on the original set, we’ve included a few extra shopping options, so that you can mix-and-match your pearl barrettes just like the pros.
