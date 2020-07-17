Is Dionne The True Style Star in Clueless?

Throughout the remaining hour of the movie, Clueless viewers can feast their eyes on everything from neon button-downs with peekaboo bras to terry cloth polos with matching stretchy headbands. In fact, all of the biggest hits of today — from flower embellishments and chunky gold hoops to fishnets and sweater vests — make an appearance throughout the film, not only on Cher but on Dionne, too. Exaggerated collars, barrettes, knee-highs, and more 2020 accessories also made the cut. Which begs the question: Did Dionne singlehandedly inspire the comeback of every ‘90s-era trend? We’d be willing to bet big that the answer is yes. And for that, we tip our hats to her, the real style star at Bronson Alcott High School.