A Shop Guide To Stylish Starter-Apartment Essentials

The desire to create a cozy-chic environment conducive for unwinding is a common sign that you're an adult. That matching bedding set and strangely playroom-like furniture from your college years are still functional, but you're starting to reconsider the duo in your first grown-up living situation. After hustling your heart out in the real world — when all you want to do is collapse on the couch and channel Olivia Pope with wine and popcorn in hand — you deserve to come home to a space that looks just as sophisticated as you now feel.
Whether you're moving into a first apartment or you're thinking of revamping your current interior for the fall, we crafted a shopping guide filled with essential homewares that are suited for your grown-ass self. Knowing that not all beginner independent-dwellers want to drop entire paychecks on single home items, we threw some more-within-budget sets and bundles into the mix too. Ahead, the key pieces from smaller basics to larger anchor-pieces that will make a starter apartment look and feel more like a refined home (fit for Olivia Pope).
