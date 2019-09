A Shop Guide To Stylish Starter-Apartment Essentials

The desire to create a cozy-chic environment conducive for unwinding is a common sign that you're an adult. That matching bedding set and strangely playroom-like furniture from your college years are still functional, but you're starting to reconsider the duo in your first grown-up living situation. After hustling your heart out in the real world — when all you want to do is collapse on the couch and channel Olivia Pope with wine and popcorn in hand — you deserve to come home to a space that looks just as sophisticated as you now feel.