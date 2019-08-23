A Shop Guide To Stylish Starter-Apartment Essentials

Whether you're moving into a first apartment or you're thinking of revamping your current interior for the fall, we crafted a shopping guide filled with essential homewares that are suited for your grown-ass self. Knowing that not all beginner independent-dwellers want to drop entire paychecks on single home items, we threw some more-within-budget sets and bundles into the mix too. Ahead, the key pieces from smaller basics to larger anchor-pieces that will make a starter apartment look and feel more like a refined home (fit for Olivia Pope).