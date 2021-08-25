29 Fashion Gems On Our Shopping Team’s Fall Wish Lists

Our wardrobes are gearing up for the ol’ seasonal switcheroo: tank tops will become a base layer to knitted sweaters; mini skirts will go into hibernation so high-waisted jeans can once again run free; close-toed boots and ballet flats will take the reins back from comfortable sandals. Since we're folks who spend our days scouring the interwebs for cool stuff to recommend, you can be certain that the Refinery29 Shopping team is already taking stock of all the fall fashion picks we're eyeing for our own carts.
Curious to know what’s on our stylish editors’ minds, I went straight to our shared Slack chat to ask: “What are the items on your ultimate fall fashion wishlist?”. The team's answers did not disappoint, revealing a whole bucket of insider shopping intell on meticulously vetted fashion gems for the season ahead. We’re edging towards earth-toned clothing, bringing denim back, and building our looks around mix & match capsule pieces (thank you, Everlane). Want the inside scoop on what our editors are excited to shop this fall? Click forth into 29 of our hand-picked favorites — chunky boots, sleek suede mules, retro fleeces, puffy hooded head scarves, sophisticated backpacks, and Geometry-green nail polish all included.
