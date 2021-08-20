14 Highly Rated Pairs Of High-Waisted Jeans

Of all the closet staples that are essential to building a complete and well-rounded wardrobe, the perfect pair of jeans is both arguably the most important of the bunch — and the most difficult to find. Be it size, cut, or wash, there's a lot to consider as you set out on your search. Add to that the heated skinny jeans debate that's been ignited by Gen-Z, and landing on your ideal pair can seem impossible. But if there's one style that keeps coming up again, no matter the cut, trend, or generational divide, it's the high-waisted silhouette. It's as close as you get to timeless in the ever-shifting world of denim trends. But with so many high-waisted options to choose from, where do you even start?
Thanks to the internet, there's an expanding squad of fashion-minded shoppers out there who are happy to provide some guidance. From wide-leg to cigarette, from mega-retailers to DTC brands, from $30 price tags to $300, reviewers aren't holding back about what they like, loathe, or love about their jeans. So we took a deep dive into the pool of reviews to find the pairs with the highest approval ratings on the internet. Click through our roundup of the 14 pairs of high-waisted jeans that have got reviewers posting up a storm. But if you're a Gen-Zers, beware: there are some skinny jean styles ahead.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.