At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Of all the wardrobe staples that are essential to building a complete and well-rounded wardrobe, the perfect pair of jeans is arguably the most important of the bunch, and the most difficult to find. Be it size, cut, or wash, there's a lot to consider as you set out on your search. Add to that the heated and everchanging debate over what trends are deemed 'in' (or 'out'), and landing on your ideal pair can seem impossible.
But if there's one style that keeps coming up time and again — no matter the cut, trend, or generational divide — it's the high-waisted silhouette. It's as close as you get to timeless in the ever-shifting world of denim trends. But with so many high-waisted options to choose from, where do you even start?
You allow us to scour the internet for you and become your very own personal shoppers. Ahead, we've found 14 pairs of high-waisted jeans to choose from.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!