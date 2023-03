Of all the wardrobe staples that are essential to building a complete and well-rounded wardrobe, the perfect pair of jeans is arguably the most important of the bunch, and the most difficult to find. Be it size, cut, or wash, there's a lot to consider as you set out on your search. Add to that the heated and everchanging debate over what trends are deemed 'in' (or 'out'), and landing on your ideal pair can seem impossible.