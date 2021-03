Taking on the form of overstuffed, oversized, softly slipcovered, and often feather-filled sofas, chairs, or ottomans , these dreamy home buys can elevate an otherwise meh room into a marshmallow oasis you'll never want to leave. Although an investment, cloud furniture is streamlined, classic, and oh-so-cozy enough to blend in with any home aesthetic while surviving future design overhauls. Ahead, find a collection of the fluffiest pieces worth sinking into — and, while some cost a pretty penny, we did our best to round out the selection with a few more budget-friendly options.