The new collections cover a full range of decor aesthetics from the new-bohemian Ria to the modern-romantic Camila easy-essentials Wyatt , and earthy-luxe Finley — and we've pulled out our favorite pieces from each of the five styles ahead. So while we won't be packing away our winter wardrobes just yet, we will be warming our spaces up with an assortment of stylish and unique home buys — from woven-rattan bed frames to vibrant velvet poufs, soft modern lounge chairs, rustic mango-wood vanities, and more.