On Saturday, February 2 a groundhog by the name of Punxsutawney Phil crawled out before a frozen crowd of onlookers at Gobbler's Knob to reveal his shadowless 2019 forecast. Although we still have doubts about Phil's timely prediction for winter's cold end, we can (at least) still count on one early warm-weather arrival to thaw us out: Urban Outfitters' release of five new spring home lines filled with fresh-as-a-sun-soaked-daisy furniture finds.
The new collections cover a full range of decor aesthetics from the new-bohemian Ria to the modern-romantic Camila, curated-industrial Howell, easy-essentials Wyatt, and earthy-luxe Finley — and we've pulled out our favorite pieces from each of the five styles ahead. So while we won't be packing away our winter wardrobes just yet, we will be warming our spaces up with an assortment of stylish and unique home buys — from woven-rattan bed frames to vibrant velvet poufs, soft modern lounge chairs, rustic mango-wood vanities, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.