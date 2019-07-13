Decorate Like Monica Geller With Pottery Barn’s New Friends Collection

Stop your flea market search — you can soon call the apothecary table Rachel Green tried to convince Phoebe Buffay was an antique your own thanks to Pottery Barn. (But maybe don’t tell Phoebe where you bought it.)
The home decor store is celebrating Friends’ 25th anniversary with a new collection of “Central Perk-worthy accents” inspired by the show. Though the retailer hasn’t revealed the entire collection yet, Pottery Barn x Friends will feature accessories, furniture, and textiles, PopSugar reports.
The first image of the collection features white mugs from everyone’s favorite coffee shop, Central Perk, resting on the (not an antique!) apothecary table, with a beige pillow embroidered with “Welcome Friends” resting on a couch — perfect to relax with while binging the show before it leaves Netflix in 2020.
A second image, courtesy of PopSugar, reveals the white mugs with black rims feature iconic quotes and jokes from the show, including “Joey doesn’t share food” (do not think about eating off his plate, date or no date) and “You’re my lobster.” While the collection can’t give us lavender walls, we imagine there will be some gold accents included.
The limited-edition collection will hit stores July 30, with prices ranging from $13 to $1,099.
Now, there’s just one question: how do we find an apartment the size of Monica Geller’s to fit all the items in?
