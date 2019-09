The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection

Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much color. There are mostly gray skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the form of a few (very welcome) snow days . With the exception of that one day when pink and red pop up all over, the winter month is mostly barren of any vibrancy, but Ikea wants to change that. Today, the Swedish home goods chain announced its February 2019 collection, and it's all about color.