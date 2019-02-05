The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colourful New Collection

Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much colour. There are mostly grey skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the form of a few (very welcome) snow days. With the exception of that one day when pink and red pop up all over, the winter month is mostly barren of any vibrancy, but Ikea wants to change that. Today, the Swedish home goods chain announced its February 2019 collection, and it's all about colour.
The Ikea pieces that are newly available this month are about "boosting the energy of your everyday life," which is something many of us are desperate for during the dreary month of February. The new rugs, lighting, curtains, pillows, and more will revitalise your space with their "joyful colours" and retro-inspired "bold and graphic patterns."
Ahead, we've rounded up the 14 most lively and vivid pieces from Ikea's February 2019 rollout. Each piece can be purchased on Ikea's website right now and will add a splash of brightness that will last well past Valentine's Day.
