Why You Need To Watch Instant Hotel This Instant

As most fans know, reality TV can be split up into several different categories. There are home renovations shows, competition shows, and shows that simply follow subjects around waiting for drama to be sparked. Those of us whose life-blood is reality TV tend to favor one category over the others, believing its somehow better. However, every once in a while, a new show pops up, seemingly out of nowhere, that combines all the best parts of the many different sub-genres, making it appealing to viewers in all the reality television camps. Right now, Instant Hotel is that show.