There's something so dreamy about a cozy hotel stay during the holiday season: the roaring fireplace, the hot cocoa from room service, the twinkling decorations adorning the lobby. But just because we can't all afford an aprés-ski moment in Gstaad doesn't mean we shouldn't get to experience all the magic a winter hotel stay has to offer — in fact, it's easy enough to bring it right into our homes (minus the skiing).
Just in time for your holiday guests to arrive, we partnered with CB2 to help you make your home look and feel just like a lavish hotel suite, so your friends and family can get the royal treatment without you spending thousands of dollars. It all lies in the decor: from fur accents and crisp sheet sets to that iconic hand wash we all know and love. Ahead, check out our favorite items that instantly make your home feel like a luxe winter getaway, no matter if you have a 300-square-foot apartment or a massive four-bedroom condo.