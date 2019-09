Just in time for your holiday guests to arrive, we partnered with CB2 to help you make your home look and feel just like a lavish hotel suite, so your friends and family can get the royal treatment without you spending thousands of dollars. It all lies in the decor: from fur accents and crisp sheet sets to that iconic hand wash we all know and love. Ahead, check out our favorite items that instantly make your home feel like a luxe winter getaway, no matter if you have a 300-square-foot apartment or a massive four-bedroom condo.