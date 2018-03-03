We Are Finally Going To See How Joanna Gaines Comes Up With Her Design Ideas

We'll see Joanna meeting with homeowners to get a feel for their personal style and interior design preferences. The best part? She will then offer insight into how she chooses every part of the re-design from paint color and furniture all the way down to decorative details such as cabinet hardware and accessories. Discerning someone's personal style and translating it into a cohesive design is a skillset that can be fascinating to watch, especially because many of us, ourselves included, find it hard enough to figure out our own style preferences.