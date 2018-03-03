We Are Finally Going To See How Joanna Gaines Comes Up With Her Design Ideas

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they have a new series on HGTV that will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they design and complete their projects on Fixer Upper.
The show is called Fixer Upper: Behind the Design and will air just after the main Fixer Upper series. Each of the episodes will show fans the design process and how the Gaines complete their quick turnaround home makeovers.
Up until now, we've seen very little of Joanna's process. The focus has been on the before and after. For aspiring home designers and fans alike, the makeover process is arguably the most interesting part. We're convinced this new insight will make us even more in awe of their talents as designers.
"Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design," Chip said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly. "Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter." The original show has been on the home improvement network since 2013 and has been a hit with interior design and DIY enthusiasts.
We'll see Joanna meeting with homeowners to get a feel for their personal style and interior design preferences. The best part? She will then offer insight into how she chooses every part of the re-design from paint color and furniture all the way down to decorative details such as cabinet hardware and accessories. Discerning someone's personal style and translating it into a cohesive design is a skillset that can be fascinating to watch, especially because many of us, ourselves included, find it hard enough to figure out our own style preferences.
"I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal," Joanna said in the statement. "I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams."
This news is slightly bittersweet. Late last year, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that this current season of Fixer Upper would be their last. What better send off than to share their process that fans have come to love? Before you start missing them too much, they still have their home and lifestyle collaboration with Target. So now, armed with even more behind-the-scenes design insight, we can try their tips for ourselves.
The first of 15 episodes of Fixer Upper: Behind the Design will air right after Fixer Upper on Tuesday, April 10.
