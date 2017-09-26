Earlier today, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that season 5 will be the last for HGTV's beloved Fixer Upper. Naturally, fans had shiplap-induced freak-outs: But where will we get our dose of rustic-chic, yet classic decor and giant clocks?
Let's think positively, everyone. For one thing, we'll still have the Gaines' recently announced Target collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (it launches November 5). And, most importantly, we'll always have all of the design advice we've learned from the couple.
So if you're already feeling Fixer Upper withdrawal, just know you're not alone — and that you can always get your shiplap fix on Instagram and Pinterest. Or, just read the tips ahead. Don't you feel better already?
