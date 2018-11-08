Our Dream Home Pieces Are All On Sale Right Now At Anthropologie

With the holidays glittering in our sights, we have sales on the brain — and Anthropologie is heating up the big bargain-shopping scene. The stylish lifestyle store announced a fresh sale today with 20% off all full-priced home items. You can snag the extra deal in-store or online starting today and lasting for a limited time only.
With discounts on items like chic table lamps, retro wing-backed chairs, gilded wine racks, plush rugs, and more, our dreamiest home décor goals are actually slightly more within reach. So if you've been saving up for a bigger budget buy, then check out the 20 unique finds ahead that are a little less of a serious splurge — especially alongside Anthropologie's installment-based payment option. It's time to pull the trigger on that elegant statement mirror you've been eyeing. And that empty space beside your bed? A bohemian, carved-wood nightstand is calling its name.
