I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I spend far too much time binge-watching Architectural Digest videos, especially celebrity houses. And I can't just enjoy a singer's serene family home in the hills of Los Angeles; I pause every 30 seconds to tell my husband that we absolutely need this for our future house. A dangerously white sofa big enough to fit a whole football team? Why not. A luxurious oversized leather ottoman? Add it to the list. Yet, the reality is we live in New York, and these luxuries aren't realistic without packing up your bags and moving to the burbs. Well, the universe must have heard my silent prayers: I just moved north of NYC to Westchester County, and shortly after, I got the opportunity to review a Castlery sofa.