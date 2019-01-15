Balancing our work, social, and personal lives can be a chaotic daily struggle. So when we come home for our nightly recharge, a clean and organized space makes a world of difference. We each have our own methods, for keeping our homes calm and clutter-free — whether we learned them from family, favorite blogs, or by happy accident. Home organization takes effort, but even just one trusted hack can help us feel sheltered from, and in control of, all that outside noise.
Ahead, we ask millennial women from across the country to share the foolproof tricks they use for maintaining order inside of private spaces. Even if it's a technique you already practice (rolling shirts to save closet space) or one you've yet to consider (assigning each belonging a specific spot), give these tested hacks a chance to serve as your very own serenity refresh. Try out one (or all) tonight and let us know your favorites for keeping your apartment together in the comments below. If inspiration strikes and you need some new organizers, we've got you covered there, too.