10 Cloud-Like Blankets & Throws To Wrap Up In This Fall

With the first official day of fall only a few hours ahead of us, we've pulled together ten of the softest throws we could find. The comfy blanket options ahead come in a range of prices, hygge hues, and touchable textures — from chunky knits to airy cotton gauze. Instead of worrying about which sweater to wear out on the crisp evenings ahead, stay in and swaddle up with one of these cozy-as-a-cloud throws. (But also, no judgment if you want to wear one out on the town, cocoon-style.)