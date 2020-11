The Most Gift-Worthy Wine Baskets, Boxes, & Buckets

If you're on the hunt for something complex, fruit-forward, oaky, or a little more effervescent, the ideal bottle of wine is just around the virtual corner — and, with a few mouse clicks, ready to be delivered directly to your (or anyone else's) doorstep. We all deserve a congratulatory toast for nearly making it through 2020, so here to help make that happen: the wine gift (festively packaged in the form of basket, bucket, or box).