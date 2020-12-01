14 Chocolate Gifts That Are Almost Too Sweet To Eat

Forrest Gump once famously said “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get” — an astute point. There is something dangerous yet alluring about the mystery assortment of truffles and bonbons filled with everything from egg-nog ganache to spicy Tabasco confections that a more straightforward bar of the stuff can't hold a flame to. The box of chocolate's myriad of decadent delights gives the universally-loved treat a more enticing name — especially during the holiday season.
We dug through pages upon pages of sugary gift boxes to unearth the most innovative reworks of the beloved cacao bean that are sure to impress the number one chocolatier in your life. Of course, we also sprinkled in a few of the classics from Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, and Godiva — because we can't deny the comfort in actually knowing exactly what you're going to get (sorry, Forrest). Take a peep ahead at all the chocolatey gift assortments that are almost too sweet to eat.
