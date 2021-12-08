When it comes to giving an experience over a thing, travel takes the unforgettable cake — and, it's a big gift idea that's taken on even bigger significance in the post-COVID world. Since it's likely been a bit since your loved one set foot outside their neighborhood, the opportunity to take in some new sights will be an invaluable one. If you won't be traveling alongside your giftee, you can still foot the bill for their stay away with a gift card to a booking website or make sure they’re well-equipped to hit the ground running with a compact duffel that’s guaranteed to fit into any overhead bin.