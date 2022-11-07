29 Big Gift Ideas Part 3: Fashion
From glitzy and glam to snug-as-a-bug, these ‘fit-making gifts are as stylish as they come.
21.
Lots of Loungewear
When reimagined in luxe fabrics like cashmere and merino wool, soft pants are equal parts sumptuous and stylish. And even better, your lucky giftee will be wearing them well into 2023 — after everyone’s novelty PJs have been packed up for another year.
22.
A Little Luxury
Give the gift of main character energy with dramatic must-haves like opera gloves (trimmed in maribou feathers, of course), head-to-toe silk, and a leather clutch in every color of the rainbow.
23.
Timeless Jewelry
Gift an instant heirloom with classic jewelry that transcends trend. Whether in the form of a barely-there bracelet (with a hint of sparkle) or a twist on the classic signet, you can’t go wrong with these forever favorites.
Advertisement
24.
It’s In The Bag
Peak Barbiecore, structured and embossed, or bursting with personality — there’s no gift like an outfit-making purse for any and every occasion.
Advertisement