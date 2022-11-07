Story from Most Wanted

29 Big Gift Ideas Part 3: Fashion

From glitzy and glam to snug-as-a-bug, these ‘fit-making gifts are as stylish as they come.

Karina Hoshikawa
21.

Lots of Loungewear

When reimagined in luxe fabrics like cashmere and merino wool, soft pants are  equal parts sumptuous and stylish. And even better, your lucky giftee will be wearing them well into 2023 — after everyone’s novelty PJs have been packed up for another year. 
Summersalt
The Coziest Cashmere Blend Hoodie
$125.00
Summersalt
Parade
The Crewneck
$44.00
Parade
Everlane
The Cozy-stretch Wide-leg Sweatpant
$150.00
Everlane

22.

A Little Luxury

Give the gift of main character energy with dramatic must-haves like opera gloves (trimmed in maribou feathers, of course), head-to-toe silk, and a leather clutch in every color of the rainbow.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
$545.00
Mansur Gavriel
Cult Gaia
Feather-embellished Jersey Gloves
$195.00
Moda Operandi
Lunya
Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set
$278.00
Lunya

23.

Timeless Jewelry

Gift an instant heirloom with classic jewelry that transcends trend. Whether in the form of a barely-there bracelet (with a hint of sparkle) or a twist on the classic signet, you can’t go wrong with these forever favorites.
Mejuri
Solo Diamond Bracelet
$250.00
Mejuri
Catbird Jewelry
Slumberous Light Opal Stud (single)
$112.00
Catbird
J.Hannah
Oval Inlay Signet (mother Of Pearl)
$890.00
J. H
Aurate
Infinity Chain Link Necklace
$270.00
Aurate
24.

It’s In The Bag

Peak Barbiecore, structured and embossed, or bursting with personality — there’s no gift like an outfit-making purse for any and every occasion. 
Valentino
Valentino Garavani One Stud Crystal Embell...
$6100.00
Moda Operandi
Béis
The Work Tote
$138.00
Béis
Ganni
Banner Nano Saddle Bag
$215.00
Ganni
Kate Spade New York
Patisserie Pleated 3d Croissant Clutch
$448.00
Kate Spade New York
