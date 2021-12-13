When it comes to giving an experience over a thing, travel takes the unforgettable cake — and it also happens to be a big gift idea that's taken on even bigger significance in the post-COVID world. It's likely been a moment since your loved one set foot outside their neighbourhood, so we're willing to guess that giving the opportunity to venture out will be an invaluable one this year. If you won't be travelling alongside your chosen giftee, you can still foot the bill for their stay away with a gift card to a booking website or ensure they’re well-equipped on the packing front with a brand-spanking-new weekender bag that boasts bestselling status.