29 Big Gift Ideas Part 2: Lifestyle

Cozy home décor, (actually) affordable art, and so much more— these gifts truly make any space.

Karina Hoshikawa
06.

A Pint Sized Kitchen Upgrade

Small kitchen? No big deal. Brands like Caraway and Our Place have rolled out petite versions of their bestselling pots and pans that are tailor-made for gifting. Equal parts form and function, they’re perfect for the aspiring chef on your list. Not to mention, they’re (cast) iron-clad proof that the best things come in small(er) packages.
Our Place
Mini Always Pan
$115.00
Our Place
Great Jones
Dutch Baby
$120.00
Great Jones
Caraway Home
Minis Duo
$190.00
Caraway
Photo: Bruno Thethe/Unsplash.

07.

Good Game

Now that’s what we call a good game. From Meta Quest 2’s immersive VR interface to Nintendo’s crystal-clear OLED switch console, your lucky recipient has endless ways to play this season.
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch - Oled Model With White Jo...
$349.99
Target
Pottery Barn Teen
Sherpa Ivory Got Game Gaming Chair
$399.00
Pottery Barn Teen
Meta
Meta Quest 2 — 128 Gb
$399.00
Amazon

08.

A Wine Tasting At Home

A boozy take on the traditional advent calendar is an unforgettable gift for the oenophile in your life. Or, better yet, host your own holiday get-together like the sommelier you’re about to become The box comes with a smattering of grape varietals, so you’ll just need to supply the cheese.
In Good Taste
Wine Advent Calendar
$149.99
In Good Taste
Vinebox
12 Nights Of Wine
$129.00
Vinebox
Argaux
The Blind Tasting Kit
$85.00
Argaux
Photo: Deon Van/Unsplash.

09.

Travel In Style

Now boarding: Upgraded travel essentials that make passing through TSA a breeze — not to mention, an utterly chic affair. (Bonus points if you pick a modern colorway that will inspire envy at baggage claim)
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
$198.00
Béis
Away
F.a.r Duffle 55l
$170.00
Away
Rimowa
Essential Cabin 22-inch Wheeled Carry-on
$875.00
Nordstrom
Photo: Igor Ustynskyy/Getty Images.

10.

A Cozy Place For Cozy Things

Plush textures, marshmallow-like seating, and a touch of whimsy make any home a haven. (Add a good book and woodsy candle for the makings of a perfect night in.)
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic® Checkered Blanket
$148.00
Barefoot Dreams
Furbish Studio
Good Night Moon Needlepoint Pillow
$100.00
Revolve
West Elm
Modern Lounger
$299.00
West Elm
Photo: Grant Faint/Getty Images.

11.

Love Your Commute

For anyone adjusting from a bed-to-living-room commute to being back in the office, ease the transition with boredom-busters like a sleek e-reader , podcast subscription, or stylish (and sensible) footwear that they won’t want to change out of when they get to their desk. Trust us, these will come in handy the next time they’re running late thanks to another “signal delay.”
shop 4 products
Apple
Airpods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones
$479.00$549.00
Amazon
Rothy's
The Point
$149.00
Rothy's
Amazon
Kindle Scribe
$339.99
Amazon
Stitcher
Stitcher Premium
$34.99
Stitcher

12.

A Good Reason To Give Back

It’s called the season of giving for a reason. Channel holiday spirit with a thoughtful gift with a charitable bent. Think: Tatcha’s longstanding partnership with Room To Read, or a digital gift card that allows you to choose a cause that’s close to your heart.
shop 4 products
ChantalMakesStuff
Abortion Is Health Care Hat
$38.00
Etsy
GlobalGiving
Globalgiving Gift
$10.00
GlobalGiving
Tatcha
Plump & Dewy Trio
$102.00
Tatcha
National Network Of Abortion Funds
National Network Of Abortion Funds Gifts
$8.00
National Network Of Abortion Funds
Photo: Svetlana Simeonova/Getty Images.

13.

Show Your Pet Parent Pride

Whether you’ve got a pampered pup or fancy feline (or another fur baby variety), nothing says “family” like a coordinating walk kit or adorable beaded bracelet. (Oh, and a hygge-inspired home to rest their paws at night doesn’t hurt.)
Fable
Crate
$395.00
Fable
Wild One
Treat Pouch Kit
$48.00$52.00
Wild One
Little Words Project
Cat Mom-mom Life Bracelet
$25.00
Little Words Project
Photo: Alexander Grey/Unsplash.

14.

A Spruced-Up Space

House chores can be an enjoyable experience — just ask our new favorite household and cleaning brands, which combine sustainability, style, and service with aplomb. (Is it too early to get started on spring cleaning?)
shop 4 products
Molekule
Air Mini+
$499.99
Molekule
Vitruvi
Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier
$229.00
Vitruvi
Homecourt
Steeped Rose Kitchen Trio
$70.00
Homecourt
Blueland
The Clean Essentials
$39.00$56.00
Blueland
Photo: Europeana/Unsplash.

15.

Flowers, Just Because

In 2023, we’re bidding adieu to sending flowers for engagements and birthdays and embracing the act of sending bountiful blooms just because. A bouquet subscription like Bloomsybox and The Bouqs Co. does the work of curating seasonal arrangements for you (and is a welcome surprise on your giftee’s doorstep). Best of all, nothing works better than a vase of fresh flowers to instantly brighten up any space.
Bloomsy Box
Flower Subscription
$39.99
Bloomsy Box
Farmgirl Flowers
Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
$59.00
Farmgirl Flowers
The Bouqs
The Classics Gift Trio
$163.00$192.00
The Bouqs
Photo: Rodion Kutsaiev/Unsplash.

16.

Art That Doesn’t Require An Auction

Gone are the days of requiring a savvy dealer or standing Christie’s invitation to procure beautiful art. Online destinations like Society6 and Etsy have pages of affordable, fun options, while Drool offers options to directly support the artist. Grab a minimalist print for your cool coworker, or a vintage-inspired travel poster for your globe-trotting aunt. 
Gray Malin
"dogs At The Beverly Hills Hotel" Vertical...
$200.00
Neiman Marcus
Drool Art
Artwork
$71.00
Drool Art
Society6
Framed Prints
$77.00
Society6

17.

A Plant Person Starter Pack

Next year, be the plant person you’ve always wanted to be. Online nurseries like Bloomscape and The Sill make it easy to gift a leafy haul to coworkers, friends, or, you know, yourself.
Plants.com
Reclaimed Wood Succulent Garden
$64.99
Plants.com
The Sill
Plant Parent Set
$74.00
The Sill
Bloomscape
Tough Stuff Collection
$79.00$105.00
Bloomscape

18.

A Booze-Free Bar

Meet the new guard of booze-free spritzes, spirits, and more — and no, they’re not just for Dry January. Packed with flavor, bubbles, and personality in spades, this crew brings all the fun of a night out, minus the hangover. 
shop 4 products
Ritual Zero Proof
Zero-proof Whiskey
$25.00
Bespoke Post
Ghia
Le Spritz
$60.00
Ghia
Elva Ramirez
Zero Proof: 90 Non-alcoholic Recipes For M...
$20.46$22.00
bookshop.org
De Soi
Variety Pack
$70.00$75.00
De Soi
Photo: Getty Images.

19.

Organize Your Work

A place for everything and everything in its place—sounds pretty nice, right? Whether your giftee is at a 9-to-5 or WFH, they’ll appreciate elevated essentials: Think catchall trays that double as charging pads, day planners for when iCal won’t sync, and a Marie Kondo-designed desktop set to spark joy while they work.
LifePlanner™
Metallic New Year Lifeplanner™
$64.00
Erin Condren
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo Clarity Desk Organizer
$12.99$16.99
The Container Store
Courant
Catch:3 Classics
$175.00
Courant
Photo: Javier Zayas/Getty Images.

20.

Snack Your Way Around The World

From crispy Japanese rice crackers to quintessentially British Jaffa Cakes, you don’t need to be returning from vacation to give a taste of somewhere new. Thanks to innovative startups and global shipping, giving a taste of the world is as easy as click, order, ship. Best of all: No jet lag.
Universal Yums
Yum Yum Box
$33.00
Universal Yums
Bokksu
Snack Box
$45.99
Bokksu
Try The World
Snacks
$29.00
Try The World
