The Switch OLED takes many of the beloved elements of the original (a widescreen handheld play function with a plug-in option for vegging on the couch) and turns it up a notch. Right off the bat, the new OLED Switch (available in a brand-new white colorway) is a serious stunner. It looks sleek, bright, and TBH, better than the photos. There have also been improvements on the dock: For starters, they finally matched the color to the Joy-Con controllers and, as previously mentioned, they redesigned the kickstand (for tabletop play) to stretch along the entire length of the console.



The biggest draw, obviously, of the Nintendo Switch OLED is the upgraded display. I already can't see without glasses or contacts, so any improvement on that front is definitely a big draw for me. As soon as I booted up the new console, I let out an audible gasp of delight; from across the room, my boyfriend let out a clearly impressed "Nice."