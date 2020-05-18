In this time of social isolation and endless alone time, Animal Crossing has given me more than just something to do. It’s given new meaning to old friendships and created deep bonds I didn’t know existed. I’ve made important connections with people that were mere acquaintances and I’ve seen the kindness of strangers. A few weeks ago I got bitten by a tarantula and my villager neighbor gave me some medicine. Next week, I’m visiting the island of somebody I’ve only met in person once and I’m already preparing a gift basket. I’m really hoping I get invited to an Animal Crossing wedding soon — especially since I probably won’t be going to one in real life any time soon.

