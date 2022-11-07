Story from Gift Guides

29 Big Gift Ideas Part 4: Wellness

Unwrap the gift of living your best life with these thoughtful items guaranteed to spark joy, restful zzz’s, and pleasure galore.

Karina Hoshikawa
Squiggly Line
Photo: Madhuvan Yadav/Unsplash.

25.

Best Night's Sleep

Is there anything more luxurious than a heavenly night’s sleep? Perfectly worn-in bedding, dreamy lighting, and the perfect body pillow will get you there. They may not be awake to enjoy it the entire time, but isn’t that the point?
Quince
European Linen Duvet Cover
$225.00
Quince
Bearaby
Cuddler
Bearaby
Casper
The Glow Light
$129.00
Casper
Photo: Getty Images.

26.

Set the ~Mood~

2022 was stressful — and nothing releases tension quite like a romp in the sheets. Gift your partner a romantic candle that doubles as massage oil, a silk eye mask, and a massager with myriad pleasure potential — and you’ll get to reap the benefits, too.
Sunday Riley
Come Upstairs Massage Candle
$65.00
Sunday Riley
Slip
Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$50.00
Nordstrom
Maude
Vibe + Shine
$59.00
Maude
Photo: Alex Grabchilev/Evgeniya Bakanova/Getty Images.

27.

A Touch Of Tarot

The witchy friend or cool cousin in your life will love ah candle that gives them their own reading, dainty jewelry that bears their signature card, or a tarot deck the world needs right now.
Advertisement
Birthdate Co.
Tarot Candle
$45.00
Birthdate Co.
BaubleBar
Tarot Card Necklace - The Empress
$58.00
BaubleBar
The Queer Tarot
An Inclusive Deck And Guidebook
$28.00
Amazon
Photo: John P. Kelly/Getty Images.

28.

Endorphins Make You Happy

Elle Woods said it best. From sweating it out to unleashing their inner speed demon, consider this the ultimate starter pack to making this year their stronger one yet.
Lululemon
Blissfeel Running Shoe
$148.00
Lululemon
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
$599.00
HigherDose
Bala
On-the-go Gift Set
$139.00
Bala
Photo: Ellen Borglund/Unsplash.

29.

A Mindful Moment

It doesn’t cost a dime to close your eyes and relax. However, giving the gift of a comforting, inviting space can help encourage mindfulness — and we think that’s money very well spent. 
Ordinary Habit
For Now: A Journal For Ordinary Moments
$28.00
Ordinary Habit
Standard Dose
Meditation Cushion Set
$175.00
Standard Dose
Breathwrk
Breathwrk Pro
$38.99
Breathwrk
Advertisement

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series

Advertisement