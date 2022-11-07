29 Big Gift Ideas Part 4: Wellness
Unwrap the gift of living your best life with these thoughtful items guaranteed to spark joy, restful zzz’s, and pleasure galore.
25.
Best Night's Sleep
Is there anything more luxurious than a heavenly night’s sleep? Perfectly worn-in bedding, dreamy lighting, and the perfect body pillow will get you there. They may not be awake to enjoy it the entire time, but isn’t that the point?
26.
Set the ~Mood~
2022 was stressful — and nothing releases tension quite like a romp in the sheets. Gift your partner a romantic candle that doubles as massage oil, a silk eye mask, and a massager with myriad pleasure potential — and you’ll get to reap the benefits, too.
27.
A Touch Of Tarot
The witchy friend or cool cousin in your life will love ah candle that gives them their own reading, dainty jewelry that bears their signature card, or a tarot deck the world needs right now.
28.
Endorphins Make You Happy
Elle Woods said it best. From sweating it out to unleashing their inner speed demon, consider this the ultimate starter pack to making this year their stronger one yet.
29.
A Mindful Moment
It doesn’t cost a dime to close your eyes and relax. However, giving the gift of a comforting, inviting space can help encourage mindfulness — and we think that’s money very well spent.
