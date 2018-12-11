November ended, but December's brought with it an entirely new lineup of simmering holiday sales. As we countdown to the new year, we'll still be able to steadily snag discounts on everything from gifting goods to fashion finds and big home buys. And for the next few weeks, we've got Wayfair’s 12 Days of Deals sale high on our shop-list.
The extensive home site is currently offering up to 70% off (in addition to a slew of closeout steals) on a wide range of furniture and decor goods through December 13 — with dedicated daily deals on specialty categories like top vacuums and kitchen brands. To stay on top of the best buys as they roll out, we'll be sifting through the top-reviewed goods every 24-hours throughout the sale's 12-day run. Scroll ahead to shop today's batch of home must-haves for well under full price and with well over 4-star ratings.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.