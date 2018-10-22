The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year

With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall aesthetic. Unfortunately, not all of us have stoops we can deck out with full-sized carved pumpkins. Some of our apartments are even too small to display a standard 8 to 10-pound carving pumpkin inside. Perhaps that's why miniature pumpkin decoration ideas have been such a popular Pinterest search this season.
There are over 58 million Halloween boards on Pinterest, and according to the inspiration-driving app, searches for "mini pumpkin decor" are up 127% year over year. Many of the mini pumpkin-decorating ideas call for paint and require no carving so your creations can last all the way through to Black Friday. Plus, the best part is the mini pumpkin projects will add a autumnal pop to your home without taking up too much precious space.
Take a look ahead to see the top five most-saved mini pumpkin decor ideas on Pinterest this season. The following pins should get your creative juices flowing just in time for Halloween.