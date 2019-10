The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year

With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall aesthetic. Unfortunately, not all of us have stoops we can deck out with full-sized carved pumpkins . Some of our apartments are even too small to display a standard 8 to 10-pound carving pumpkin inside. Perhaps that's why miniature pumpkin decoration ideas have been such a popular Pinterest search this season.