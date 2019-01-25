When you're in the market for a new workout sneaker, there are obviously a lot of factors that come into play, including whether they'd look good in a gym selfie and if they're within your budget. But the question that should really matter in your quest is, will this shoe be functional and comfortable for the types of workouts you typically do?
Wearing the wrong type of shoe for a workout is kind of like trying to eat soup with a fork — not very productive and potentially dangerous. Your feet are the basis of your movements, so you need appropriate support for specific activities. The right shoes can help you maintain your form as you exercise, make your workouts feel good, and even prevent injuries.
Your best bet is to go to a store to try on different types of shoes and see how they feel, but sometimes shopping online is the more convenient option. If you're not sure where to start, here are the best workout sneakers, for every type of workout.
