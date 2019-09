Stanley wasn't always open to the camera, though. "For a while, I didn't want to take pictures of my body, because I was scared of it," she says. "I was like, Fuck, I don't want to see myself in a pose." But seeing curvy, vibrant bloggers on Tumblr, like Big Gal Yoga , sparked something inside Stanley. "I was like, I think I can look at myself, finally," Stanley says. Having studied film and video production in college, Stanley knew a thing or two about how to set up and take photos. She read blogs about how to photograph herself, but they were mainly tips for food or fashion bloggers, so she figured the rest out as she went along. "It's been a long journey since the first pictures I took of myself," she says.